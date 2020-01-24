Home Nation

Government will not allow universities to become political battlegrounds, says HRD Minister Pokhriyal

The minister said the universities are the centre for education and backbone of a family, society and a nation.

Published: 24th January 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses during State Conference-2019 of BJP Teachers Cell in Kolkata Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said the government will not allow universities to become political battlegrounds.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here.

"We cannot keep students entangled in petty issues, so we will not allow universities to become political battlegrounds, we will never allow it. Students have to reach a higher level and they are doing so. There is an academic atmosphere across the country. The same goes for students in Jammu and Kashmir who are hard-working and interested only in education," Pokhriyal said.

The minister was responding to a question on how to tackle radicalisation in universities in the country, especially in Kashmir.

The minister said the universities are the centre for education and backbone of a family, society and a nation.

"There are more than a thousand universities in the country and they are backbone of any family, society, state and a nation. I have said that universities are the centre of education and the students should study there in a mission mode, think about reaching international ranking and higher levels," he said.

TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Jammu and Kashmir
