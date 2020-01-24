Home Nation

Mayawati opposes inclusion of CAA in Lucknow University's syllabus

Protests spearheaded by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act has entered its eighth day at Ghantaghar in state capital Lucknow.

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lashing out at Lucknow University's bid to include Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the syllabus of political science, the BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati said that she was opposed to the decision and will withdraw it from the syllabus upon returning to power.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief, who has been opposing CAA since its passage in Parliament, wrote, "The debate on CAA is acceptable but even after the matter being sub- judice and pending in court of law, the inclusion of this highly controversial and divisive law in the course at Lucknow University is wrong. BSP opposes this move and will withdraw it from syllabus once the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh".

While protests spearheaded by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act has entered its eighth day at Ghantaghar in state capital Lucknow, the varsity is set to include the contentious law in the syllabus. As per information, a debate will be held in Lucknow University on the issue of CAA after which a proposal will be sent for the inclusion of the positive aspects of the CAA in the syllabus. 

As per the political science HoD Shashi Shukla, the topic will soon be included in the course as there is considerable need to make it clear to the people out there. “The best way to do it is to educate students about it,” he stated.

“There is a proposal for a paper under the subject ‘contemporary issue in Indian politics’. CAA may also be made a part of it. We will include it in the syllabus and put it in the board as a proposal if passed, it will be sent to the Academic Council. After passing from there, studies will start. Also, there is a demand from the students that CAA should be discussed in the annual debate competition as well,” the HoD said.

Earlier, Rajarshi Tandon Open University had launched an awareness campaign on the issue of CAA and Article 370. It had also introduced a three-month certificate course on CAA and included it in the syllabus for the session which began in January this year.

