My father fought for independence, don't need patriotism lessons from Uttarakhand CM: Congress' Indira Hridayesh

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In retaliation to the statement made by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who accused Congress of speaking the language of Pakistan, leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh said that her father fought for the Independence, and she does not need any teachings from the CM.

Demanding answers from Rawat, Hridayesh on Friday said, "My father participated in the freedom struggle for India. He lost his life fighting for independence. I need not take lessons of patriotism from the CM. He should be careful about what he says."

CM Rawat earlier in the day stated that Congress and Hridayesh should see if they want to side with Pakistan and speak in its language. He was responding to queries related to the opposition leader participating in Shaheen Bagh like anti-CAA protests in Haldwani city.

The CM also added that 'outsiders' from Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia and Kashmir will not be allowed to instigate people of Uttarakhand after he received information that some students from these universities have entered the state with motives to disrupt the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Dehradun after someone hacked into the Twitter account of CM.

State police also reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who are trying to disturb peace in the hill state. Ashok Kumar, additional director-general of police, law and order said, "We are keeping an eye on the situation in Haldwani and across 13 other districts. Those who will indulge in disturbing peace will not be spared. We will take the strictest action against such elements."

Hundreds of men, women and students sat on a protest in Taj Chauraha area of Haldwani city on Thursday chanting slogans 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi', 'Hindu-Musalman Saath Saath' with placards reading rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

State police department officials told that the protestors have permission for 72 hours after which they will be removed if they continue to sit at the said spot. The police have imposed section 144 as a precautionary measure.