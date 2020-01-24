Home Nation

RJD engages in poster war against Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, calls them 'trouble engines'

The poster depicted both these leaders of NDA  as ‘trouble-engines’ with Nitish Kumar termed as  an engine of ‘Loot express’ while Sushil Kumar Modi as an engine of 'Jhut-express’.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

The poster war between JD (U) and the RJD has been continuing since September 2019 when the former had put up a poster attacking the latter.

The poster war between JD (U) and the RJD has been continuing since September 2019 when the former had put up a poster attacking the latter. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) put up a new poster outside its party headquarters on Thursday attacking at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

The poster depicted both these leaders of NDA  as ‘trouble-engines’ with Nitish Kumar termed as  an engine of ‘Loot express’ while Sushil Kumar Modi as an engine of 'Jhut-express’.

The poster read, “Bihar ko barbad karne wala trouble engine" (The trouble engine that is ruining Bihar). 

The poster war between JD (U) and the RJD has been continuing since September 2019 when the former had put up a poster attacking the latter.

In fact, such posters were across Patna attacking leaders of both parties even during the time flash floods hit the city, and in one of them, which was put up anonymously, CM Nitish Kumar was declared missing and mocked at for maintaining silence over CAA.

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, JD (U) spokesperson, reacting against the recent RJD poster said that it narrates how hollowness has gripped Tejashawi Yadav and compelled him to mock the CM, whose experiences and status in politics was higher than Yadav.

“It shows the downfall going of RJD also as it has become issue-wise bankrupts and reaction-wise stumped. He should introspect into the annals of failure of his party in its rule of 15 years,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Sushil Kumar Modi RJD JDU
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp