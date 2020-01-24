Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain plea against imposition of NSA amid anti-CAA protests

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said that it cannot pass a blanket order with regard to the imposition of the NSA and asked lawyer M L Sharma to withdraw the plea.

Published: 24th January 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

CAA stir, Citizenship act

Photo of recent anti-CAA violence in Lucknow. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital amid anti-CAA protests.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said that it cannot pass a blanket order with regard to the imposition of the NSA and asked lawyer M L Sharma to withdraw the plea.

The bench asked Sharma to file a fresh petition or an interim application in pending pleas on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) giving specific details of violations of NSA.

Sharma's plea questioned the imposition of the NSA, saying it has been done to curb and pressure people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10 extended detaining powers to Delhi Police under the NSA for a three-month period starting January 19.

This allows police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.

Protests are taking place at various places in the country against CAA and NPR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Security Act Supreme Court Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp