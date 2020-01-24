Home Nation

Sharad Pawar's Delhi home security removed, NCP, Shiv Sena slam PM Modi

Sanjay Raut said that earlier security was downgraded for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and now Pawar which is a matter of serious concern.

Published: 24th January 2020

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Friday accused the central government of withdrawing its chief Sharad Pawar's security at his official residence in New Delhi and charged it with playing "vendetta politics".

Maharashtra minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said party leaders cannot be scared off with such a move.

The party's fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will continue, he asserted.

Malik said Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister, had 'Y' category security cover in the national capital.

The security personnel deployed at Pawar's residence at 6 Janpath in the national capital stopped reporting at the bungalow since January 20 and there was no prior intimation from the government about it, he added.

"This is a kind of vendetta politics. They think NCP leaders will be deterred by this. It is their misconception. The fight against Modi and Shah will continue," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

His party and ministerial colleague Jayant Patil also slammed the BJP and linked the alleged move of the Centre to the saffron outfit losing power in Maharashtra.

"From by-lanes to Delhi, the BJP has taken it to heart the change of power in Maharashtra. Therefore, the BJP is behaving with vengeance. 

"This is detrimental to the democracy!" tweeted Patil, the state NCP president who is also the water resources minister.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said Pawar cannot be scared off by such steps and likened the NCP president to a "mountain from Sahyadri range".

"The love and affection of the people is his security cover," he added.

State's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde echoed similar views.

"What mean level will you reach to?" he asked Centre on Twitter, condemning the move.

Awhad also sardonically said it is good that the veteran leader's security has been withdrawn as Maharashtra has now learnt what "narrow mindset" the BJP-led government possesses.

The 79-year-old NCP president enjoys 'Z+' category protection in Maharashtra, where his party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government.

Pawar had played the lead role in crafting the three- party ruling coalition in Maharashtra in November last year.

The Congress is the third constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

