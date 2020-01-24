Home Nation

Upcoming Delhi-Mumbai expressway to act as growth engine, will cut travel time by half: Gadkari

The project will be completed during the tenure of the present government, he was quoted as saying in a Haryana government release.

Published: 24th January 2020 10:46 PM

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will act as a growth engine for the areas through which it passes.

Addressing an event at Manesar in Haryana's Gurgaon district, he also said the expressway will cut the travel time between Delhi to Mumbai by almost half.

The highway will act as a growth engine for the areas through which it passes as logistics parks and smart cities will also be developed.

The project will be completed during the tenure of the present government, he was quoted as saying in a Haryana government release.

Gadkari along with his deputy in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh (retd) reviewed all national highway development projects at a two-day meeting held in Manesar on January 23 and 24.

Flyover repair work on Hero Honda roundabout in Gurgaon will be completed by February 15, Gadkari said and exuded confidence that it would not require any more repairs for the next five years.

He also informed the gathering that the work going on at some stretches of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway will be completed in about one-and-a-half years. Gadkari said 730 projects across the country have been reviewed in a meeting.

