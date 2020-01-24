Home Nation

Want to develop Jammu and Kashmir like Northeast: Union Minister Shripad Naik

The minister assured funding for upradation of health infrastructure. Many departments from different areas met him and apprised him about their demands.

Published: 24th January 2020

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: As part of central government’s Jammu and Kashmir’s outreach programme, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said that the Centre is following Northeast model of development for newly created J&K Union Territory.

“We want to ensure development in J&K on the lines of Northeast model. In past five years, Northeast emerged as the most developed region in the country and our primary focus is to tread the same path in Jammu and Kashmir,” Naik told reporters after e-inaugurating projects worth Rs 11.73 crore at SKICC.

Maintaining that Centre’s primary focus was to do something different, he said, “I mean to say that development as per wishes and aspirations of people which were ignored by previous regimes.”

Asserting that a lot of things need to be done for Kashmir, Naik said, “Centre’s development model for J&K entails prosperity irrespective of the cast, colour creed and sex. It will be developed for all”.

For the youth he said, “They must come to us as PM has time and again reiterated that doors of centre were always open for J&K’s youth. Youth must identify the decencies and apprise us about the same. It is our duty to address their genuine concerns and we will do all possible for them.”

The minister assured funding for upradation of health infrastructure.

Many departments from different areas met him and apprised him about their demands.

