KOLKATA: The West Bengal budget session for 2020-21 will commence on February 7, a senior official at the state secretariat said on Friday.

As per practice, the budget session will start with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's speech on the opening day, he said.

"The date of presentation of the budget is not yet finalised," he said, adding state Finance Minister Amit Mitra may table the budget either on February 11 or February 12.