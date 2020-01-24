With basket of locusts, BJP MLA seeks compensation for farmers in Rajasthan Assembly

Home Nation

Nokha insisted that the government must compensate the farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the locust.

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Bihari Lal Nokha on Friday arrived at Rajasthan Assembly with a basket of locusts, apparently to draw the state government's attention to the growing menace after its attack was reported from parts of Rajasthan.

"Farmers in the state have faced huge losses due to locust menace and the government should pay them compensation. Over seven lakh hectares of crops have been damaged," the MLA said.

Nokha also said that he will speak to the government officials regarding the issue.

"We demand the state government to not waste time and help the farmers. They have been affected due to locusts that have emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. I have come here to speak to the government and work out some relief measures," he added.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the farmers of Barmer whose crops have been destroyed in locust attack, the worst in about two decades.

Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of the department are in constant touch with agriculture experts of Rajasthan and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devour the crops wherever they settle. Locust attacks are being reported for the past several days in parts of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan.

