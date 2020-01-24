Woman fights off Royal Bengal Tiger in Sunderbans but fails to save husband

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A woman fought with a Royal Bengal Tiger in a Sundarbans creek with an oar of a boat to save her husband who was being dragged away by the animal.

Durgapada Mondal, 50, and his wife Sandhya had left their Gosaba home in Sundarbans on a small boat.

Mondal was then attacked by the big cat when their boat had sailed close to the banks of the creek.

His wife, Sandhya, jumped into the water and kept hitting the tiger forcing it to leave her husband.

“Early on Wednesday morning, we were sleeping. We did not realise when our boat went close to the banks of the creek. I woke up and saw my husband being dragged away in the water by the tiger. I then jumped into the creek armed with the oar and started hitting the tiger on its head. The animal finally left my husband,” Sandhya said.

However, her effort proved futile as the man died due to loss of blood.