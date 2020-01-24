Women sit on protest against CAA, NRC in UP's Sambhal

By PTI

SHAMBAL: Around 50 women sat on a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Friday.

The women raised slogans against CAA and NRC at Pakka Bag Kheda in Nakhasa area, claiming the two are "undemocratic" and "against Muslims".

They also raised slogans, including "hum leke rahenge azadi", "CAA se azadi", "RSS se azadi", "Gandhi wali azadi".

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq visited the protestors and said, "The government wants to make Muslims secondary citizens" and added that his party will raise the issue in Parliament.

Protests against the new citizenship law have been going on at several places in the state, including Allahabad and Lucknow. Most of the protests are led by women.