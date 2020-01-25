After issuing dress code prohibiting burqa, Patna college withdraws order

By ANI

PATNA: JD Women's College in Patna has taken back the prohibition on students wearing a burqa in classrooms, Principal Dr Shyama Rai said.

"We have prohibited the use of mobile phones in the college. We have facilitated a particular zone for mobile usage. There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college," Rekha Mishra, a teacher said.

"The students have to come in the prescribed dress code. If they do not come in the prescribed dress code then a fine of Rs 250 will be slapped on them," Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Examination Controller of JD Women's College said.

Earlier, the college had issued a direction to the students to follow the prescribed dress code on the campus while stating that wearing a 'burqa' in college is prohibited.