Anti-CAA protests in Haldwani called off after negotiations between protestors, cops

DEHRADUN: Protests in Haldwani came to end late on night Friday after negotiations between protestors and state police department.

Earlier, the protests soared with hundreds of women and children taking to the streets.

Sunil Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police, Nainital said, "The protests ended after we talked to them and they agreed to call it off."

The police department is keeping a close eye on the situation though.

Hundreds of men, women and students sat on protest in Taj Chauraha area of Haldwani city on Thursday chanting slogans 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi', 'Hindu-Musalman Saath Saath' with placards reading rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

State police department officials had said that the protestors have permission for 72 hours after which they will be removed if they continue to sit at the said spot. The police had imposed section 144 as a precautionary measure.

After Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat lashing out at Indian National Congress said that the Congress party should decide if they want to speak the language of Pakistan, Indira Hridayesh, leader of Opposition retorted on Friday saying that her father fought for Independence so she does not need teachings from the CM.

The CM on Friday while responding to queries related to Opposition leader Indira Hridayesh joining Shaheen Bagh like protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand had said that Congress and Hridayesh should see if they want to side and speak the language of Pakistan.