Assam government to file a case against Sharjeel Imam for ‘carve Assam out of India’ comment

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 'vicious' statement was made to create a law and order situation in the state.

Published: 25th January 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s BJP-led coalition government will file a case against the alleged mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protest and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam for his alleged statement that Assam will be carved out of India.

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the “vicious” statement was made to create a law and order situation in the state.

“This is a vicious statement. The statement is aimed at creating a law and order situation in Assam. A lot of wrongs have been said that Bengali Hindus and Muslims are being killed (in Assam). So, taking cognizance of the statement, the state government has decided to register a case against this particular individual. We are going to pursue this case and bring this person to law so that he can be punished,” Sarma told journalists at a press conference.

A video containing the statement, allegedly made by Sharjeel Imam, was aired by a news channel. The Assam Minister said after verifying its authenticity, the state government decided to file the case.

He said he had said it many times that the entire agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act – whether at Shaheen Bagh or in the rest of India – had been “fanned out” by certain members of a certain community who wanted to destroy India and create another Pakistan out of India.

“We have to remain vigilant. The people of Northeast and Assam will not allow anybody to take away Assam out of India. Assam is an integral part of India. Nobody has the authority or right to say that Assam will be carved out of India,” Sarma said.
 

