Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The visit of the Brazilian President is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

Published: 25th January 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro greeted by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro greeted by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

Bolsonaro, who will be the Chief Guest for this year's republic day parade was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

READ HERE: Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...

Earlier in the day, he had met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

The visit of the Brazilian President is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

Bolsonaro was is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

