Home Nation

CAA registrations start in 20 days: BL Santhosh

BL Santhosh sought to dispel fears about the Act saying that no one, including the BJP, can snatch away the citizenship of minorities.

Published: 25th January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Asserting that the BJP Government at the Centre is committed to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), party national organising secretary BL Santhosh declared here on Friday that the registration process will take off in the next 20 days. He also sought to dispel fears about the Act saying that no one, including the BJP, can snatch away the citizenship of minorities, which is guaranteed under the Constitution.

Hitting out at the Left and other opposition parties, the intellectual community and a section of Muslims for carrying out a ‘malicious and mischievous campaign’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that Muslims need not worry as there will be no infringement on their rights or citizenship. 

“When the CAA does not even apply to Indian Muslims, who has asked actor Naseeruddin Shah, politicians CM Ibrahim and Zameer Ahmed or others to produce any documents?” Santhosh questioned.

ALSO READ: CAA stir - Students vow to fight 'Godses of past, present and future' on Shaheed Diwas

“We are not worried about the protests. Only a section of Muslims, intellectuals and ultra-Leftists have taken to the streets spreading fear that people’s Aadhaar card and other benefits will be withdrawn. We are speaking to Muslim clerics and people from the community across the country to clear the air. Once the registration starts, we will know the exact number of refugees,” he said.

‘BJP govt fulfilling its constitutional obligations’

Referring to the 1950 pact signed by the Indian and Pakistani governments to protect the interests of minorities in both countries and to ensure dignity of life, employment and property, Santhosh said the BJP government is only fulfilling its constitutional obligations.

“The Hindu population has reduced from 23% to just 2.3% in Pakistan in the decades after Partition. About 68% of the refugees from that country are Dalits who include Valmikis, Bhovis, Megawalis and others. What should we do when they come running to India? The government is committed to ensuring a respectable life for them as they cannot get shelter in any of the Islamic states”, he said.

ALSO READ: Protest marches against CAA, NRC on January 30, says Yogendra Yadav

He criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for opposing the CAA, pointing out that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had herself agreed that citizenship can be decided by the government based on the conduct of refugees.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had not accepted the invite of BJP president J P Nadda for a debate on the CAA, Santhosh observed that many prominent Congress and Muslim leaders have preferred to remain in the shadows fearing that it may lead to a backlash.

The constitutional process has been completed and the CAA will be implemented across the country. The resolutions passed by the state assemblies of Kerala and Punjab, rejecting the CAA, do not hold good under the Constitution, he added.

‘Cauvery row will be resolved’

Santhosh said the BJP government, which took steps to repeal Article 370, abolish triple talaq, resolved nagging issues in the North-East and passed the CAA, will also put an end to Cauvery water dispute, Belagavi border row and the Kalasa-Banduri issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA BL Santhosh
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp