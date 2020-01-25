Don't make education part of 'dirty politics': Kejriwal to Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of "dirty politics" or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.

The Delhi chief minister's reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.

"Kejriwal had promised to build 500 schools. Far from building new schools, the condition of existing schools is also in shambles. Seven-hundred schools do not have principals, more than 1,000 schools do not have a science wing, there is a shortage of 19,000 teachers. The Kejriwal government could not spend 30 per cent of the education budget," Shah tweeted.

Reacting to the allegation, Kejriwal invited Shah to see for himself the condition of government schools in Delhi. "Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day, meet our students, you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," he said at a press conference.

Kejriwal also said, "Don't make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools."

"I want to ask Amit Shah Ji, what do you even know about education? You have various state governments and the central government with you. Show me one school that you have improved," he challenged.

The chief minister asked students of Delhi government schools how do they feel when Shah "mocks your hard work".

"I want to ask the students, how did you feel when our Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah mocked your hard work? Is he right in mocking and insulting your efforts and hard work of the last five years?" Kejriwal also sought to know from Shah if he has inspected a civic body-run school in Delhi.

"Have you ever examined or inspected even one MCD school since for the last 15 years? Then what is your interest in education? I would like to request you to play positive and not negative politics in the name of education," he said.