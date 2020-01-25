Home Nation

Don't make education part of 'dirty politics': Kejriwal to Amit Shah

'Don't make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools,' Kejriwal said. 

Published: 25th January 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of "dirty politics" or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.

The Delhi chief minister's reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.

"Kejriwal had promised to build 500 schools. Far from building new schools, the condition of existing schools is also in shambles. Seven-hundred schools do not have principals, more than 1,000 schools do not have a science wing, there is a shortage of 19,000 teachers. The Kejriwal government could not spend 30 per cent of the education budget," Shah tweeted.

Reacting to the allegation, Kejriwal invited Shah to see for himself the condition of government schools in Delhi. "Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day, meet our students, you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," he said at a press conference.

Kejriwal also said, "Don't make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools."

"I want to ask Amit Shah Ji, what do you even know about education? You have various state governments and the central government with you. Show me one school that you have improved," he challenged.

The chief minister asked students of Delhi government schools how do they feel when Shah "mocks your hard work".

"I want to ask the students, how did you feel when our Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah mocked your hard work? Is he right in mocking and insulting your efforts and hard work of the last five years?" Kejriwal also sought to know from Shah if he has inspected a civic body-run school in Delhi.

"Have you ever examined or inspected even one MCD school since for the last 15 years? Then what is your interest in education? I would like to request you to play positive and not negative politics in the name of education," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Amit Shah
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp