Ex-Madhya Pradesh minister arrested for making indecent remarks about female IAS officer, gets bail

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister of state and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav was arrested on Friday for making indecent remarks about a female IAS officer Nidhi Nivedita in Rajgarh district.

Yadav, however, was granted bail by a local court in Rajgarh district later.

On Wednesday, Yadav was addressing a BJP rally to protest recent slapping of BJP workers and CAA supporters in Biaora town by Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Nivedita and deputy collector Priya Verma when he made indecent remarks about Nivedita.

On Thursday, the Rajgarh police had booked Yadav section188 and 294 of IPC following a report by the SDM.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Rakesh Singh defended Yadav on Friday.

When questioned by journalists in Indore on Friday about Yadav's indecent remarks, Singh said: "he (Yadav) has told me that he had not made any indecent remarks against the female district collector, but his remarks had been misinterpreted."