Home Nation

Expect data bill passage in budget session

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to which the bill has been referred, put out a notification on Thursday seeking people’s views.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre wants to pass the Personal Data Protection Bill, which will allow data to be stored abroad with consent and with mirror images in India, in the forthcoming budget session of Parliament.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to which the bill has been referred, put out a notification on Thursday seeking people’s views. Based on public hearings, the JPC will report back to Parliament with its recommendations. “We hope those (recommendations) will be ready before the end of the extended budget session and the bill will be passed in the second sitting of the budget session itself,” officials said.

Americans have been dead against India forcing US-based firms like Google, Facebook and Mastercard to keep mirror data storage facilities in India, as it involves extra costs and lets Indian agencies access the firms’ proprietary data.

“We’ll also push for free flow of data across borders,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said last year in India’s context.

However, officials said that talks with the US Commerce Department as well as other officials have led them to believe that while the Americans were unhappy with mirror image storing, “they are willing to live with it” as data could still be kept in servers in the US.

The bill allows the Centre access to the data “in the interest of security, public order, sovereignty and integrity of India and friendly relations with foreign states” and to prevent any cognizable offences — provisions that activists say can be misused by the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Personal Data Protection Bill 2020 budget Data protection bill
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp