Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh seeks sophisticated weapons, advanced equipments

The meeting of HPC was held at police headquarter in the contest for assistance to states for modernisation of police scheme for the year 2020-21.

The high powered committee meet for assistance for modernization of police scheme was held in Raipur. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as eight states attending the 'High Powered Committee' (HPC) meet held under the chairmanship of additional secretary (police modernisation), Ministry of Home Affairs, have put forth their proposals on their requirements for sophisticated weapons, advanced equipment and techniques along with the newest software.

The Chhattisgarh state engaged in a virtual battle against the left-wing extremism for the past four decades have sought sophisticated weapons, ultra-modern forensic labs and highly-developed software analysis system.

The state police officials and the forensic experts have also stressed upon the need for cybercrime investigation took kit, thermal imager, internet evidence finder, tower server and firing simulator.   

The additional secretary (MHA-police modernisation) Vivek Bharadwaj assured that the essential requirements of the states towards modernisation of police force would be looked into and the proposals would be approved as early as possible.

The Chhattisgarh state was represented by the additional chief secretary Subrat Sahu, DGP D M Awasthi and additional DG R K Vij.

The senior police officers and forensic experts from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Nagaland attended the meet.

