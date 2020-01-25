Home Nation

Nitin Gadkari accuses Shiv Sena of betraying BJP in Maharashtra

On the recently-held Zilla Parishad results in Nagpur, Gadkari said the BJP should have got more voting percentage.

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the BJP did not lose last year's Maharashtra assembly elections but was betrayed by the Shiv Sena.

He also said that the Sena not only left its ally, but also its own ideology.

Speaking at the BJP workers' meeting here, Gadkari said, "I don't think BJP lost the election. Shiv Sena left us and its own ideology. BJP has not lost the elections, but it has been betrayed."

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 state assembly polls in an alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

However, the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post with it.

The Sena then joined hands with the NCP and the Congress and formed a government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

On the recently-held Zilla Parishad results in Nagpur, Gadkari said the BJP should have got more voting percentage.

"But BJP's strength is still intact in Nagpur rural and the city and those who have come together against us are afraid of our strength. They may have come together, but we will defeat them," he said.

Earlier this month, the BJP lost control of the ZP in Nagpur, the home district of Gadkari and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadkari asked the workers to focus on expanding the party base and reaching out to the people.

