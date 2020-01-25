Home Nation

Non-veg, veg, auntie are new entries in Oxford dictionary

Some of other new Indian words are auntie, bus stand, deemed university, FIR, non-veg, redressal, tempo, tube light, veg and videograph.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary features 26 new Indian English words, including Aadhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal and shaadi.

The 10th edition of the dictionary, which was launched on Friday, has 384 Indian English words and incorporates over 1,000 new words such as chatbot, fake news and microplastic.

The dictionary focuses on language change and its evolution through the years, and has ensured that the language and examples used in the new edition are relevant and up to date with the times, Oxford University Press (OUP) said.

The new edition comes with interactive online support through the Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries website and an app. The website includes advanced features such as audio-video tutorials, video walkthroughs, self-study activities and enhanced iWriter and iSpeaker tools.

“This edition has 26 new Indian English words of which 22 figure in the printed dictionary. The other four are in the digital version,” said Fathima Dada, Managing Director (Education Division) at OUP.

The four new Indian English words in the online version of the dictionary are current (for electricity), looter, looting and upazila.

(With agency inputs)

Comments

