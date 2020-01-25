Home Nation

Prejudiced political interests misleading Shaheen Bagh protesters: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that there is no doubt about the integrity of the women who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh but it is a fact that they are being misled by certain prejudiced political interests.

"We have no doubt about the integrity of the sisters who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh. But certain prejudiced political interests have misled them. They should understand that CAA is not meant to end the citizenship of any person. It is only for certain persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries that will be granted citizenship," Naqvi told ANI.

He further said that infiltrators are eating away the rights of the people and it is a challenge for both the society and the government.

"If certain infiltrators have entered a few places then this is not just a challenge for the government but for the society. The infiltrators are eating away the rights of the people. Some persons have brainwashed a certain section of the society to not take part in the census as well," he said.

"A new trend has started which is of 'protests along with prayers' on Fridays. On a fake and fabricated issue, an illusionary picture has been created which is miles away from the truth. The government has repeatedly said that there is no danger to citizenship of any person due to CAA," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. 

