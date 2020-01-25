Rajasthan becomes first state to pass joint resolution against CAA, NRC, NPR

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan became the first state in the country to pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR earlier today.

The resolution which was presented and tabled by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal drew the ire of the BJP MLAs in the house who objected by chanting slogans.

Kerala and Punjab state legislative Assemblies in the past have only passed resolutions against CAA, which made Rajasthan the first to implement against all three.

The resolution stated that CAA violated the basic spirit of the constitution. That it is feared by a large section of people in the country and that Census work should be done only after the withdrawal of the new provisions under NPR.

The resolution also mentioned that recent amendments made through the Citizenship Amendment Act differentiated between people on religious grounds. It was designed to deprive citizenship of India to a section of individuals. Further, it stated that it was for the first time after India gained independence, that a law has been brought which was discriminatory and hence put the country's secular fabric at risk.

The resolution also said that since there was a clear statement in the constitution that India is a secular country, it cannot be changed or altered in any form. It also quoted Article 14 of the Constitution that provides for equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.

Adding that CAA would deprive people of equality as its prime goal is to differentiate illegal immigrants on the basis of religion and that such discrimination is not in conformity with the constitution.

After the resolution was passed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: #Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution today against the #CAA and we have urged the Central govt to repeal the law as it discriminates against people on religious grounds, which violates the provisions of our Constitution.

In his second tweet Gehlot remarked: Our Constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination. This is the first time in the history of the nation that a law has been enacted which discriminates people on religious grounds. It violates secular principles of our constitution and also Article 14 of our Constitution.

Meanwhile, BJP opposition leaders were evidently irked at the passage of the resolution.

"When Parliament has passed this law (CAA) then why are you not enforcing it? No power of the world can stop this," said party state president Satish Poonia.

However, Rajasthan government has gone one step ahead with state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announcing that reading the preamble of the constitution before the morning assembly will now be mandatory in all government schools.

"An atmosphere of hate has been created in the country. It is very dangerous to maintain such an environment in a tolerant country like India. Therefore, our government has decided to teach the Preamble to the Constitution in schools with a view to increase the faith in the Constitution of children and to build a tolerant society," said Dotasra.