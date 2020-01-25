Soren government loses JVM-P support

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Accusing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of acting like a puppet and being controlled by Congress high command in New Delhi, Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha – Prajatantrik has withdrawn support from Hemant Soren’s coalition government in the state.

The party also removed Pradeep Yadav from the post of legislative party leader after media reports of him meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with the expelled party MLA Bandhu Tirkey in New Delhi on Thursday.

The JVM (P) had extended its unconditional support to Hemant Soren government after the chief minister called on party chief Marandi on December 24 seeking his support for the newly formed government in Jharkhand.

JVM (P) functionaries, however, claimed that the decision to withdraw support was taken after the Congress party, one of the alliance partners in the Soren government in Jharkhand, was attempting to induct its MLAs into their party, which is unacceptable.

Speculations are rife that both the JVM (P) MLAs will be joining the grand old party very soon, making it easier for the party to merge with BJP.