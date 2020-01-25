This year get a 360-degree view of Republic Day parade

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Viewers can have a 360-degree view of Republic Day parade on their Prasar Bharati news application this year. Along with this added feature, smartphone users can view the parade celebrations from an angle they would want to, focusing on specific parts of the event. The different camera angles would be a part of the Prasar Bharati news application feed this year.

“On the mobile application, we will have multiple camera feeds for the first time. You can pick and choose from which angle you will see the parade. One of the angles will be a 360-degree view, which is a first on the mobile feed,” said S S Vempati, Prasar Bharati CEO.

The public broadcaster Doordarshan will also be providing 50 cameras this year in order to capture the event for viewers on a grand scale. “For the first time, we are going to have 50 plus cameras for the live coverage of Republic Day, which is a significant jump. Usually in the past, including last year, there were 30 plus cameras,” said Vempati.

Prasar Bharati will collaborate with Google India to run the live feed on the Google homepage. “If you search for Republic Day on the Google homepage, you will see the live feed of Doordarshan,” said Vempati. Last year, Prasar Bharati had the same arrangement on Independence Day and Republic Day.

There will also be commentaries in multiple languages this year in addition to Hindi and English.

The regional language commentaries will include Tamil, Marathi and Bengali. People can go to the respective regional channels or opt for the languages in their YouTube streaming.