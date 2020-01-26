Home Nation

105 CBSE, universities' toppers to witness Republic Day parade from PM's box

They include 50 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, 30 from Class 10 and 25 from Class 12.

Published: 26th January 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A tableaux of the DRDO takes part in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

A tableaux of the DRDO takes part in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country will get to watch the 71st Republic Day Parade on Sunday from the Prime Minister's box.

They include 50 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, 30 from Class 10 and 25 from Class 12.

"The HRD Ministry seeks list of toppers from CBSE and various universities and educational institutions from across the country. From the list, we select few students from each CBSE region and universities or institutions who have secured maximum marks and figured at the top position," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

The maximum number of 14 students are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Assam (8).

Seven students are each from Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka.

"After completion of the parade, the students will be awarded a certificate of appreciation by the HRD Ministry at 4 PM," the official student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE 71st Republic Day Parade Republic Day Parade Republic Day 2020
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp