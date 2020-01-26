Home Nation

Bhim Army chief to visit CAA protesters at Lucknow Clock Tower

Chandrashekhar Azad's lawyer Mehmood Pracha had visited the protesters at the Clock Tower with other leaders of Bhim Army and interacted with the women protesters for nearly an hour.

Published: 26th January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will soon address women protesting against the amended citizenship law at the Clock Tower in Lucknow.

His lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, said: "Chandra Shekhar will soon come here to address protesters. As the court has now lifted ban on his participation in any kind of protest. He can come here any day."

Pracha had visited the protesters at the Clock Tower with other leaders of Bhim Army and interacted with the women protesters for nearly an hour.

He said: "According to Chandra Shekhar, CAA not only exempts Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but also Hindus living in Middle East, Europe, US and East Asian countries.

"The law is selective and is not based on compassionate grounds. If a Hindu is being oppressed in any other country, what will the government do?"

Pracha said Chandra Shekhar has asked women to stay courageous to win the battle.

Speaking on the writ petition which he has filed in the Allahabad High Court against police and administrative officials for alleged violation of human rights of protesters during the December 19 protests, Pracha said the court has fixed January 27 as the date of hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Clock Tower Citizenship Act CAA Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp