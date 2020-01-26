Home Nation

Case registered against MP teacher for hiring class eight dropout youth as his proxy for almost a year

The youth Dayal Singh Kirade 'hired' by the teacher was a class eight drop-out and had been teaching at the school for almost a year.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A primary government school teacher Rameshwar Rawat, who allegedly hired a youth to teach in his place, has been booked by the police for cheating by impersonation in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. 

The youth Dayal Singh Kirade 'hired' by the teacher was a class eight drop-out and had been teaching at the school for a year. 

Rameshwar Rawat has been booked by the police for cheating by impersonation under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two days back, the deputy collector Rahul Chauhan had conducted a surprise inspection in the primary school located in Devli village under Segaon area. On examining the school’s attendance registers and talking to students and villagers, it was found that the concerned teacher, Rameshwar Rawat, was not teaching the students for almost a year.

The school dropout youth was acting as a proxy in return for monthly payment of Rs 4000. The deputy collector had himself found Kirade teaching in Rawat’s place at the school.

The concerned teacher and one of his colleagues Jhabar Singh, who also visited the school once every 15 days, have been suspended.

Further enquiry by the deputy collector had revealed that Rameshwar Rawat visited the school every fortnight and signed the teacher’s attendance register for the last 15 days to ensure that he continued to get his monthly salary and to keep the matter under wraps.

The report of the enquiry along with video statements of all those concerned were subsequently sent to the Khargone district collector and based on the deputy collector’s report, a case of cheating by impersonation was registered by police on Saturday night.

According to informed sources during the process of police investigations, the Class VIII dropout who taught the primary school students in place of the regular teacher too could be booked in the matter, if his active role in the matter was established.

Official sources added that showcause notices have been issued in the matter to others, spanning from the Jan Shikshak to the Block Education Officer. 

