Dogs trained in Punjab, recover narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir

The director said that J-K Police has requested additional sniffer dogs to aid them in their operations against drug smugglers.

Published: 26th January 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:06 PM

Dogs trained in Punjab, recover 300 kg poppy straw being smuggled via Kashmir.

Dogs trained in Punjab, recover 300 kg poppy straw being smuggled via Kashmir. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MOHALI: Four sniffer dogs trained by Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute near Dera Bassi here - helped police recover poppy straw being smuggled into Punjab via Kashmir.

The dogs -- Kali, Julie, Raja, and Dholu - on their first day of deployment in Jammu aided the Jammu and Kashmir police to recover 300 kg poppy straw being smuggled from Afghanistan to Punjab via Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir police said they did not have dogs trained in sniffing out narcotics and we agreed to provide them four trained dogs as a gesture of goodwill," Newton Sidhu, the director of the Institute told ANI.

The director said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has also requested additional sniffer dogs to aid them in their operations against drug smugglers.

