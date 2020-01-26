Home Nation

Extramarital affair, transfer reasons for BSF jawan to plan IED attack on senior in JK

A parcel with an IED was delivered at the main gate of the battalion headquarters in Samba on January 5.

Published: 26th January 2020

BSF jawan

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A Border Security Force explosives expert, arrested for attempting an attack on his senior with a parcel bomb at a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, plotted the conspiracy to avenge "humiliation" of transfer to a remote post, police said on Saturday.

Constable Samarpal of 173rd Battalion wanted to post at headquarters as he had "extramarital" affair with his colleague but was transferred out to Border Out Post Chilyari, a police spokesman said.

"He, being an expert in Improvised Explosive Devices, was in Quick Reaction Team but was humiliated and was made irrelevant by his transfer to a remote post," the spokesman said, adding police achieved a breakthrough with the arrest of the BSF Jawan from his Kolkata residence a fortnight ago.

A parcel with an IED was delivered at the main gate of the battalion headquarters in Samba on January 5.

According to the police complaint filed by the battalion, a packet wrapped in silver foil addressed to a senior officer was received.

On opening the packet a carton a bluetooth device was found. On slightly its lid, explosives and a battery were found inside. The police spokesman said the bomb was defused and an investigation was started.

He said the examination of CCTV footage and witnesses indicated it was an inside job. "The accused had proceeded on 27 days leave on January 4 after leaving the gift packed IED at the sentry post of the main gate of BSF headquarters. He was arrested from native village Pairagacha in Hooghly and brought back to Samba," the spokesman said.

During interrogation, he confessed he had planted the IED, he said. "Accused is on remand and lodged in Sub-Jail Hiranagar while investigation is going on," the spokesman said.

