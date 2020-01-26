Four explosions in Assam ahead of Republic Day celebrations, no casualties
First blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. Another blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh.
Published: 26th January 2020 09:37 AM | Last Updated: 26th January 2020 10:29 AM
GUWAHATI: Suspected militants triggered four blasts in Assam on Sunday morning. However, there was no casualty.
The low-intensity blasts were reported from Sonari in Charaideo district and Duliajan and Dibrugarh in Dibrugarh district of Upper Assam.
In one incident, the assailants had reportedly come in a two-wheeler.
They lobbed a bomb before leaving the spot, the locals said.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described it as a “cowardly” act and said the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.
Several militant groups of Northeast, including United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), had called for a boycott of the Republic Day celebration.