Let's make Gaganyaan a reality in 2022: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's 'Gaganyaan' space mission came for special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Stating that the Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement for India, the Prime Minister called for fulfilling the pledge to send an Indian into space in 2022, when the country would celebrate 75 years of Independence.



In his first 'Mann ki Baat' interaction of the year, Modi congratulated the four Indian Air Force pilots shortlisted for the mission. They symbolised India's skill, talent and aspirations, he said and expressed confidence in their abilities.

The four pilots will soon leave for Russia to be given training for the space mission.

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly address by the Prime Minister, broadcast on radio and television, where he expounds upon his thoughts for the country.

In the programme, the Prime Minister also shares examples of people and organisations who make noteworthy contributions to society and nation.