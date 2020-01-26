Maharashtra government starts providing meal at Rs 10 to needy people

Home Nation

Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme today in a Thane-based centre, where the meal will be made available for the needy.

Rs 10 Meal

Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme today in a Thane-based centre, where the meal will be made available for the needy. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: To mark the 71st Republic Day, Maharashtra government on Sunday rolled out the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme under which the needy people will get a wholesome meal at affordable Rs 10 for each plate, in the state.

State cabinet minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme today in a Thane-based centre, where the meal will be made available for the needy. There are three such centers in Thane, two in Bhiwandi and one each in Vashi and Mira Bhayander.

Shinde said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised to the needy people before the elections that he will make meals available at Rs 10 and now that has been fulfilled.

The pilot project will provide two chappatis, dal, rice, and vegetables and will be available between 12 pm to 2 pm for 100 persons at the centres.

The cost of each meal is Rs 50 which means that the state government will subsidise it for each person by contributing Rs 40.

Accompanying Shinde at the 'Shiv Bhojan' centre in Thane for the inauguration of the scheme were District Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Thane Mayor Naresh Maske, Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare and MLA Ravindra Fatak.

