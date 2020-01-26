Home Nation

Mumbai gets second all-women post office

All the official positions at the post office, from postmaster in-charge to counter persons, will be managed by women.

By ANI

MUMBAI (MAHARASHTRA): The city's second 'mahila dakghar' - post offices operated by women staffers was inaugurated by operations member, Department of Posts, Arundhaty Ghosh here on Saturday at Mahim Bazaar.

The post office located in West zone of Mumbai. A market place and residential area of Mahim Bazaar in Mahim where all kinds of postal services will be provided by staff.

According to officials, over 70 per cent of the visitors who arrive for service regularly are women here.

All postal business counters were also made operational, with proper display of services.

Until now, Mumbai had only one all-women post office, which is located in the Fort area and managed by five women employees.

Shubhangi Dhage, sub-postmaster, in charge of the post office said, "we want to thanks our department and government for keeping faith in us, we will be giving all postal related services like saving banks, article booking, Aadhar centre to all our customers."

"It will function like any other normal post office. Having this kind of post office will certainly make women customers comfortable while interacting with us. They won't hesitate," she added.

Postal Assistant Neha Kumari said, "We are proud to be part of it, all employees are female here."

"I was transferred from head office to here. I got this opportunity. I am really proud of being a woman," she said.

Sesiriya, a customer said, "It is really nice that women are given opportunities equal to men, we are very comfortable in talking to them as the employees are very kind." 

