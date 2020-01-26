No lobbying, only merit: Kiren Rijiju backs Padma Awards selection process

Home Nation

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat showed her displeasure over the Padma awards list and questioned the selection process.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed Padma Awards transparent selection process saying that the awards are merit driven and there is no scope of lobbying.

Rijiju tweeted, "When I called up MP Ganesh ji to inform him about the Padma Shri, he got emotional & said, "I thought Govt has forgotten me for the Award". Thanks to @narendramodi ji's decision to make it people's Padma by transparent selection process with the mantra 'No lobbying, Only merit'."

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister took to Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to MP Ganesh on getting Padma Shri. He was a member of Indian Hockey Team at the 1972 Munich Olympics and won Bronze, Captain at the 1973 World Cup and won Silver and coach of the Indian Team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics." which won India's last Olympic Gold."

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat showed her displeasure over the Padma awards list.

"Who decides who shall be awarded? Are there current or former athletes in the jury? How does it even work? At the end, it all just seems slightly unfair.!!!!," she said in a statement.

On Saturday, boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai have been conferred with Padma Shri. 

