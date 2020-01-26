Home Nation

Uttarakhand Congress rift as MLA Harish Dhami threatens to quit

Pithoragarh said that being a senior MLA he has been given the post of Secretary in the state which is unacceptable to him and his supporters.

Harish Dhami, two-time MLA from Dharchula

Harish Dhami, two-time MLA from Dharchula (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress rift in Uttarakhand has come out in the open with many threatening to resign from the committee formed on Saturday.

Two-time MLA from Dharchula in Pithoragarh Harish Dhami has threatened to quit from the post. He said that being a senior MLA he has been given the post of Secretary in the state which is unacceptable to him and his supporters.

Dhami said "On monday I will resign from the post of secretary and then I will go to my constituency in Pithoragarh and then talk to my supporters and take a decision on my future strategy." He claimed to have the support of six MLAs in the state while the party has 11 MLAs in the House.

Dhami alleged that both state President Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh have a "tacit understanding with BJP" as Pritam Singh's brother-in-law Rajendra Singh is a minister in the BJP-led state government while Indira Hrideyesh does not want to confront the state government because of Sidcul scandal.

Dhami who paved the way for election of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat as MLA from his constituency said that "this time he is not going to listen to anybody and he will chart his course with his supporters."

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Anugrah Narain Singh tried to downplay the episode and said that "Whenever there is a list many people are unhappy but in the case of Harish Dhami his name had been proposed for the post of special invitees along with other MLAs but who has made him Secretary I have to check in Delhi."

Another Congress leader said to be upset is former minister Nav Prabhat who said "People in Congress are fighting for 2022 chief ministership but not for the Congress. They don't want to talk about how the party will make a comeback in the state, but only have individual interests."

