Video of kid enjoying candy during prayer delights Tweeple

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video of a kid sneakily enjoying a candy ring during his school prayer is doing rounds on the social media.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, took to Twitter and shared a video of the school kid with the caption: "One can easily relate to."

One can easily relate to this. pic.twitter.com/ztNE1p6nD6 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 24, 2020

The 30-second-clip shows a small kid standing with his eyes closed and hands joined during his school assembly and engrossed in singing the prayer, 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena.' But, on a closer look, one can notice that there is a candy ring that he is wearing on his index finger and is sneakily sucking on it whenever he is getting a chance.

A Twitter user @suhailm33 wrote: "School days always heaven."

Another user @MerajAn87412128 wrote, "Really maja aa gaya. School's time." One more person @mannu_meh remarked: "I am seeing me in this clip."

A user asked: "Superb Sir... aap ne kiya tha bachpan me?"