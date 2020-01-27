Allahabad High Court seeks post-mortem reports of people killed during anti-CAA protests

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has sought information from the state government regarding post-mortem report of all the persons killed during the anti-CAA protests in the state in December last year.

It has also sought the details of medical treatment given to the police personnel and others injured during the violence.

The court has also asked for details on the procedure of the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in the area, in Uttar Pradesh at the time.

Protests erupted over the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.