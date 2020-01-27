Home Nation

Centre to give political, economic benefits to Bodos by signing a tripartite agreement today

The government has also made it clear that the Centre would not make the state Bodoland territorial district into a Union Territory.

Published: 27th January 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Bodoland statehood movement has its genesis in the 1967 demand by the Bodos, who are the largest plains tribe of the Northeast.

The Bodoland statehood movement has its genesis in the 1967 demand by the Bodos, who are the largest plains tribe of the Northeast. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The government of India is all set to sign an agreement with all factions of banned insurgent organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on Monday.

The accord will give political and economic benefits to the Bodos.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to do a press briefing in this regard, where Home Minister Amit Shah along with representatives of the NDFB and the Assam government will sign the accord. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will be present for the signing.

It is expected that the central government will provide a massive political as well and economic package for the community.

The government has also made it clear that the Centre would not make the state Bodoland territorial district into a Union Territory.

Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of Bru refugees had on January 16 signed an agreement to end the long-pending crisis of Bru refugees and for their settlement in Tripura in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the issues of Northeast are getting solved. This is one such step. Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura. Rs 600 crores rupees package has been given for this," Amit Shah had said after signing the agreement.

Centre also said that Bru refugees, who will be settled in Tripura, will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with Rs four lakh Fixed Deposit, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for two years and free ration will be given to Bru Refugees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bodoland Bodos Assam government Amit Shah PM MOdi
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp