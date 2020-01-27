Home Nation

Certain political parties acting irresponsibly; spreading fear over CAA, NRC: Baba Ramdev

Published: 27th January 2020

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Yoga guru Ramdev has alleged that certain political parties are acting irresponsibly and spreading fear over the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC) through rumours and lies.

Interacting with reporters in Deoria on Sunday night he said attempts to disturb communal harmony does not suit a responsible citizen or party.

"CAA, NRC and other issues on which various things taking place in the country presently are based on lies and misunderstandings aimed at instigating people by creating fear in their minds. This is an irresponsible act by some political parties," Ramdev said.

"This country does not belong to any particular party or to (Narendra) Modiji, Yogi (Adityanath) ji or Amit Shah. It is a country of all Indians."

Those trying to disturb communal harmony or the fabric of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, talking about division of India and spreading violence are acting against the country and it does not suit a responsible citizen or party, he said.

"I believe that all Muslims are not involved in it. Crores of Muslims are patriots and they too are unhappy and this is defaming them. All responsible people need to rectify this," the yoga guru said.

Ramdev, who was accompanied by noted singer Kailash Kher for Deoria Mahotsav appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Namami Gange' project and believed that the rive will become clean.

"It is a matter of faith. The river is our mother and we worship it. In other parts of the world, rivers are not worshipped but people keep these clean," he said.

Ramdev also visited the Devraha Babasthan, a place associated with the revered Hindu saint popularly known as "ageless Yogi".

