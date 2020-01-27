Fadnavis warns MVA govt against closing down schemes for Marathwada water

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned the ruling MVA government in the state against closing down schemes meant for water in Marathwada.

“The state government is just shutting down schemes initiated by our government. But, I appeal to them not to shut down schemes meant for water supply. If the government decides to shut down these schemes, they shall face stiff opposition,” Fadnavis said as he reached out to support a day-long hunger strike called by senior BJP leader from Marathwada, Pankaja Munde, at Aurangabad.

“The biggest issue bothering Marathwada is water. The region had a huge backlog of water for irrigation and drinking when we came to power. Governments before us diverted water meant for Marathwada to other regions. During our regimen, we initiated schemes worth Rs 4,000 crore aimed at restoring the balance. Under these schemes, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts would get ample water. But if these schemes are shut down in Marathwada, the whole of the region will take to streets,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the divisional commissioner’s office at Aurangabad where Munde began her protest.

Fadnavis also said that people of Marathwada had wholeheartedly supported the Jal Yukta Shivar scheme initiated by his government to ensure soil moisture and warned him against shutting down the scheme.

“You may change its name and take the whole credit, but don’t shut down the scheme. The scheme is meant to bring water revolution to the parched region. Don’t play with the aspirations of the people else you’ll face the wrath,” Fadnavis warned the government.

Fadnavis also accused the governments prior to his of ignoring regional interests of Marathwada.

“Under the Godavari river basin plan, Marathwada was entitled to lift 120 TMC of water. But, the then UPA government halted the building of dams. But, now the Marathwada should get its due share of water,” Fadnavis said.

“Our protest is not against the government, but just to seek their attention to issues bothering common people here,” Munde said.