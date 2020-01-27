Home Nation

Fadnavis warns MVA govt against closing down schemes for Marathwada water

Fadnavis said that people of Marathwada had wholeheartedly supported the Jal Yukta Shivar scheme initiated by his government to ensure soil moisture and warned him against shutting down the scheme.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Aurangabad on Monday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned the ruling MVA government in the state against closing down schemes meant for water in Marathwada.

“The state government is just shutting down schemes initiated by our government. But, I appeal to them not to shut down schemes meant for water supply. If the government decides to shut down these schemes, they shall face stiff opposition,” Fadnavis said as he reached out to support a day-long hunger strike called by senior BJP leader from Marathwada, Pankaja Munde, at Aurangabad.

“The biggest issue bothering Marathwada is water. The region had a huge backlog of water for irrigation and drinking when we came to power. Governments before us diverted water meant for Marathwada to other regions. During our regimen, we initiated schemes worth Rs 4,000 crore aimed at restoring the balance. Under these schemes, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts would get ample water. But if these schemes are shut down in Marathwada, the whole of the region will take to streets,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the divisional commissioner’s office at Aurangabad where Munde began her protest.

Fadnavis also said that people of Marathwada had wholeheartedly supported the Jal Yukta Shivar scheme initiated by his government to ensure soil moisture and warned him against shutting down the scheme.

“You may change its name and take the whole credit, but don’t shut down the scheme. The scheme is meant to bring water revolution to the parched region. Don’t play with the aspirations of the people else you’ll face the wrath,” Fadnavis warned the government.

Fadnavis also accused the governments prior to his of ignoring regional interests of Marathwada.

“Under the Godavari river basin plan, Marathwada was entitled to lift 120 TMC of water.  But, the then UPA government halted the building of dams. But, now the Marathwada should get its due share of water,” Fadnavis said.

“Our protest is not against the government, but just to seek their attention to issues bothering common people here,” Munde said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis water schemes Marathwada region MVA government
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp