First RSS 'Army' school to begin from April in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The first 'Army' school run by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will begin classes in April this year in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The 'Army' school, known as Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir (RBSVM), is a first of its kind school to be run by the RSS. Rajju Bhaiyya was a former RSS chief.

According to a senior RSS functionary, the school building is almost ready and the school has started inviting applications for the first batch of 160 students for Class 6.

"We will prepare students for NDA, Naval Academy and technical examination of the Indian Army. Registration will continue till February 23. The entrance test will be held on March 1. We will examine students' abilities in reasoning, general knowledge, Mathematics and English. After the written examination, there will be an interview and then a medical test. We will start the session from April 6," said RBSVM director Colonel Shiv Pratap Singh.

Eight seats will be reserved for the children of personnel killed in battle. The wards of the martyrs will also get some age relaxation. There would be no other reservation in the school and it would follow the CBSE pattern.

The school has also initiated the process of hiring teachers and administrative staff which would be completed by February-end.

The principal of the school would be provided by RSS' educational wing Vidya Bharati.

Both students and teachers will have uniforms - light-blue shirt and dark-blue trouser for students; grey-coloured trouser and white shirt for teachers.

The 'Army' school is a fully residential school.

"The idea is to give education as well as moral and spiritual guidance to students and this is possible only in a residential school," said the RSS functionary.

