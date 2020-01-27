Home Nation

If Kejriwal had a strong resolve, Yamuna would be as clean as Ganga: Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the purpose behind the 'Ganga Yatra' was to accelerate economies of the villages along its banks.

Published: 27th January 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had a strong resolve, the Yamuna would be as clean as the Ganga.

"The Ganga, which earlier was no better than a polluted 'naala' is now clean and healthy at and beyond Kanpur. One requires strong resolve to find a solution to such problems. Only if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a strong resolve, the Yamuna in Delhi would be as clean as the Ganga," Adityanath said while flagging off the UP government's five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor.

There are two routes of the 'Yatra'. The first from Bijnor to Kanpur and the second, Ballia to Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the 'Yatra' from Ballia. He said the state government has "acted" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to clean the Ganga.

Adityanath further said, "It is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure that the Ganga remains clean. We must stop throwing garbage in the river. We must also ensure that no other pollutant is released into the river".

The chief minister said the purpose behind the 'Ganga Yatra' was to accelerate economies of the villages along its banks.

"The river not only has spiritual value for us but it can also accelerate economic development of the villages that lay on the banks of the Ganga," Adityanath said. "We will encourage establishing Ganga nurseries, parks and ponds and encourage organic farming to accelerate village economy," he said.

The chief minister said the Ganga basin is extremely fertile and can grow crops that can feed a large population.

"This fertile basin is home to 40 per cent of the country's population and can feed a huge population," Adityanath said.

The state government is organising the two 'Yatras' to increase awareness about Ganga rejuvenation and also to accelerate economic development.

The two Yatras will cover 1,358 km, touching 27 districts and 21 municipal bodies over a period of five days, before converging on Kanpur on Friday.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu hit out at the state government, alleging corruption in the river cleaning programme.

He said the state government had no moral right to take out the yatra and accused it of "playing with religious sentiments".

"The (state) government does not have any moral right to take out the Ganga Yatra. Those taking out the yatra should tell what has happened to the Namami Gange Prayojana," Lallu said in a statement issued by the UP Congress here.

Lallu also said as per a report of the National Green Tribunal, the Ganga is more polluted as compared to earlier times.

"The Ganga Yatra is a playing with religious sentiments of the public. Apart from this, corruption amounting to thousands of crores was committed in the name of cleaning the Ganga," he said.

The UP Congress chief in the statement said the Yogi government has been able to spend only 20 per cent of the funds allocated by the Centre under the Namami Gange project.

"BJP MLA from Bithoor Abhijeet Singh Sanga has highlighted widespread corruption in the Namami Gange.

This raises a serious question mark on the government.

In this scenario, does the Ganga Yatra taken out by the BJP not amount to deceiving the people of the state? Does it not amount to deceiving Ganga jee," he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganga Yatra Delhi elections Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp