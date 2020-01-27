Jharkhand to become first state in India to have four sub-capitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, Jharkhand will soon become the only state in the country to have four sub-capitals along with the state capital Ranchi.

Besides Dumka, which has already been declared as the sub-capital during the regime of Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand will have three new sub-capitals - Medininagar, Chaibasa and Giridih.

Sources in government claimed that the process for same has already been started and a proposal for making Medininagar, Chaibasa and Giridih as sub-capitals of state has been prepared.

“The proposal has already been prepared which is waiting for CM’s endorsement following which, it will be sent for the cabinet approval,” said a senior officer.

The objective behind the proposal is to enable uniform development in all divisions of the state which so far, have been lagging behind due to various constraints, he added.

The official added that creation of sub-capital would bring employment opportunities for the people in the three divisions of Palamu, Kolhan and North Choanagpur.