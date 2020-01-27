MP teacher hires minor dropout to teach in his place; booked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A government primary school teacher, who had allegedly hired a Class VIII dropout to teach in his place at the school since a year, has been booked by the police for cheating by impersonation in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The case was registered on Saturday night against Rameshwar Rawat, a teacher of the primary school under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC at the Segaon police station on the basis of the report of deputy collector Rahul Chauhan in the matter, additional SP (ASP-Khargone) Shashikant Kankane said.

The concerned teacher and one of his colleagues Jhabar Singh (who also visited the school once every 15 days) have been suspended.

Importantly, two days back, the deputy collector had conducted surprise inspection of the primary school located in Devli village under Segaon area. On examining the school’s attendance registers and after talking to students, he found that Rawat has not been coming to the school since a year.

It was revealed that instead of teaching the students at the primary school, Rawat had hired a Class VIII dropout youth Dayal Singh Kirade to teach in his place. The school dropout boy was acting proxy to the teacher in return for a monthly payment of `4000.

Further enquiry by the deputy collector had revealed that the Rawat visited the school every fortnight and signed the teacher’s attendance register for the last 15 days to ensure that he continued to get salary.

The report of the enquiry along with video statements of all those concerned were subsequently sent to the Khargone district collector and based on the deputy collector’s report, a case of a cheating by impersonation was registered by police.

According to sources, police investigations found that the Class VIII dropout who taught the students too could be booked in the matter, if his role was established.

Show cause notices have been issued in the matter.

