Home Nation

MP teacher hires minor dropout to teach in his place; booked

Importantly, two days back, the deputy collector had conducted surprise inspection of the primary school located in Devli village under Segaon area.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A government primary school teacher, who had allegedly hired a Class VIII dropout to teach in his place at the school since a year, has been booked by the police for cheating by impersonation in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The case was registered on Saturday night against Rameshwar Rawat, a teacher of the primary school under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC at the Segaon police station on the basis of the report of deputy collector Rahul Chauhan in the matter, additional SP (ASP-Khargone) Shashikant Kankane said.

The concerned teacher and one of his colleagues Jhabar Singh (who also visited the school once every 15 days) have been suspended.

Importantly, two days back, the deputy collector had conducted surprise inspection of the primary school located in Devli village under Segaon area. On examining the school’s attendance registers and after talking to students, he found that Rawat has not been coming to the school since a year.

It was revealed that instead of teaching the students at the primary school, Rawat had hired a Class VIII dropout youth Dayal Singh Kirade to teach in his place. The school dropout boy was acting proxy to the teacher in return for a monthly payment of `4000.

Further enquiry by the deputy collector had revealed that the Rawat visited the school every fortnight and signed the teacher’s attendance register for the last 15 days to ensure that he continued to get salary.

The report of the enquiry along with video statements of all those concerned were subsequently sent to the Khargone district collector and based on the deputy collector’s report, a case of a cheating by impersonation was registered by police.

According to sources, police investigations found that the Class VIII dropout who taught the students too could be booked in the matter, if his role was established.

Show cause notices have been issued in the matter.

Teacher visited school to ensure salary

Rawat visited the school every fortnight and signed the teacher’s attendance register for the last 15 days to ensure that he continued to get salary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp