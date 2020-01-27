Rift in Uttrakhand Congress as MLA Harish Dhami resigns from party post

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The crisis within the Congress deepened in Uttrakhand as sitting MLA from Dharchula resigned from his post of secretary of Uttrakhand Congress. He was appointed secretary on Saturday in the State committee.

Harish Dhami, in his resignation letter said, "I have been overlooked in the appointment of the state committee and those who have done nothing and only sycophants are getting the post in the Congress."

However, he has not resigned from the post of MLA.

Sources said Congress leaders in Uttrakhand have been upset with the continuation of the state president and many are upset with Indira Hridyesh being the Leader of Opposition.

Talking to IANS from Dehradun, Harish Dhami said: "I will go to my constituency in Pithoragarh and then talk to supporters and take a decision about my future strategy," claiming that he has the support of 6 MLAs in the state where the party has only 11 in the assembly.

Harish Dhami alleged, "Both the State President Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh have tacit understanding with the BJP as Pritam Singh's brother-in-Law Rajendra Singh is a state Minister in the BJP government while Indira Hrideyesh does not want to confront the state government because of SIDCUL scandal."

While former minister Nav Prabhat said, "This committee has to work in the election in 2022 and the concerns of MLAs and normal workers should be looked by the state President and the In-charge, if the concerns are not addressed, party may suffer and I hope the central leadership will look into the issues raised by the MLA."

Close aide of Nav Prabhat claimed that Pritam Singh, rejoined Congress after being in the BJP for many years and the party has made him state president as he is trying to push the opponents.