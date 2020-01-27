Home Nation

SC to hear plea of one of Nirbhaya convicts against dismissal of his mercy plea on January 28

Singh had moved the mercy plea after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:52 PM

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna would hear the plea at 12.30 pm tomorrow.

The mercy plea of 32-year-old Singh was dismissed by the President on January 17.

Singh had moved the mercy plea after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.

The apex court had also rejected the curative petition of another death row convict Akshay Kumar (31).

The other two convicts, Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Kumar Sharma are yet to file curative petitions before the Supreme Court.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", the fearless, was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi.

