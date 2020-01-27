Home Nation

Smooth Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir valley post Article 370 abrogation

As a security measure, authorities snapped mobile services in the Valley in the early hours on Sunday. It was only restored at around 3.30 pm.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel frisk passengers of a private vehicle during high alert on the occasion of 71st Republic Day in Srinagar Sunday Jan. 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel frisk passengers of a private vehicle during high alert on the occasion of 71st Republic Day in Srinagar Sunday Jan. 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The first Republic Day post scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories (UTs) by the Centre, passed off peacefully amid tight security measures and shutdown in the newly created Union Territory.

As a security measure, authorities snapped mobile services in the Valley in the early hours on Sunday. It was only restored at around 3.30 pm.

Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu unfurled the Tri-colour and administered the march past at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The contingents of police, paramilitary forces and students participated in the march past.

Top government and security officials, J&K BJP leaders and a large number of locals attended the Republic Day function.

The security around railway stations and major government and military installations were beefed up. Besides, border areas linking with Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu province were sealed by troops as a precautionary measure.

In Valley, the main function was held at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium (SKCC) at Sonawar, Srinagar. The separate entry and exit points were set up for VIPs, officials and participants. UAVs also were used by security agencies to monitor security arrangements.

The Valley observed a shutdown to mark the Republic Day. All shops and business establishments remained closed while public and private transport too went off roads.

Only the security force’s vehicles and few private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Internet shut down

The 2G mobile internet was restored in Valley on Saturday afternoon after remaining suspended for over five months. However, it was again shut down on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp