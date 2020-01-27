Smooth Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir valley post Article 370 abrogation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The first Republic Day post scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories (UTs) by the Centre, passed off peacefully amid tight security measures and shutdown in the newly created Union Territory.

As a security measure, authorities snapped mobile services in the Valley in the early hours on Sunday. It was only restored at around 3.30 pm.

Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu unfurled the Tri-colour and administered the march past at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The contingents of police, paramilitary forces and students participated in the march past.

Top government and security officials, J&K BJP leaders and a large number of locals attended the Republic Day function.

The security around railway stations and major government and military installations were beefed up. Besides, border areas linking with Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu province were sealed by troops as a precautionary measure.

In Valley, the main function was held at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium (SKCC) at Sonawar, Srinagar. The separate entry and exit points were set up for VIPs, officials and participants. UAVs also were used by security agencies to monitor security arrangements.

The Valley observed a shutdown to mark the Republic Day. All shops and business establishments remained closed while public and private transport too went off roads.

Only the security force’s vehicles and few private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Internet shut down

The 2G mobile internet was restored in Valley on Saturday afternoon after remaining suspended for over five months. However, it was again shut down on Sunday.